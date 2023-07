Bhageria Industries Ltd. reported a minor fire incident near the Thermopac Area of their factory premises located at Palghar on July 20, 2023, around 7:25 p.m.

The situation was controlled, causing minimal impact on plants and machinery. There were no injuries to any employees or individuals present at the site. The company assured that the incident had no significant effect on its operations or finances.

The shares, however, went down by 1.06 per cent to ₹154.50 at 11:27 a.m. on BSE.