Mish Designs Limited unveiled its latest collaboration with Nykaa Fashion, marking a step in expanding its retail presence. It is now available on Nykaa Fashion’s online platform and the company will have an exclusive space in the physical store located at Indiranagar, Bangalore.

The company reported, Nykaa Fashion, the fashion e-commerce arm of Nykaa, gained widespread acclaim for its contemporary western wear, and this collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase its style and elegance in Nykaa Fashion’s newly established retail network.

Kaushal Goenka, co-founder at Mish, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Nykaa Fashion, a brand that shares our commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration is an exciting leap into the world of retail, allowing us to connect with our audience in a more tangible way.”

The shares were down 2.66% to ₹129.95 at 2.28 pm on the BSE.