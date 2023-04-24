Mitsubishi Electric India CNC has expanded its Peenya Industrial Area with the launch of a new manufacturing facility and a technology center, CNC eXPerience Park. With the new facility, it aims to establish itself as a prime solution provider in the machine tool industry.

The company started its CNC manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru in 2016. According to the company, with the new facility spread over 92,000 square feet, the company intends is to gear up the Indian machine tool market.

At present, Mitsubishi Electric India’s CNC sales, service, and corporate network comprise three regional offices and 12 satellite offices across India. The new technology centre is designed for further network expansion and to provide a world-class workplace experience for its employees, visitors, and customers, allowing them to work and learn in an environment that promotes innovation and sustainability.

“Machine Tool industry of India is backed by advanced CNC machines and solutions, this expansion will strengthen the manufacturing capacity and reduce the delivery time, encourage technological innovation, enhance skill development, and support our key contribution towards the Make in India initiative,” said Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

The facility will feature a range of advanced technologies, including a series of computerised numerical controllers, post-modern DX solutions, and demo industrial robots. Moreover, the tech center will also feature a seminar and training facility to help the customers upskill and stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in industries like die-mold, part cutting, and more.