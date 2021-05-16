M&M offers Covid-19 health insurance, loan to its customers

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment business has rolled out ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’, a new customer centric initiative committed to support Indian farmers.

Mahindra’s M-Protect Covid plan aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the eventuality of contracting Covid-19.

Under the M–Protect Covid Plan, Mahindra will provide customers a health cover of Rs 1 lakh through a unique COVID Mediclaim policy to cover the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits, financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment, insuring a customers’ loan under ‘Mahindra Loan Suraksha’ in case of loss of life.

The M-Protect Covid Plan will be available on Mahindra’s entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Commenting on the development, Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd., “At Mahindra we care about our customers and the community at large and have taken a series of initiatives to help those most in need to overcome the challenges related to COVID. Our new ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’ is a new initiative in that direction targeted at farmers, as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times. With M-Protect we are privileged to serve and support them to reduce the impact of a COVID related eventuality. With M-Protect we hope our farmers continue to have a healthy life.”