Companies

M&M offers Covid-19 health insurance, loan to its customers

Our Bureau May 16 | Updated on May 16, 2021

The M-Protect Covid Plan will be available on Mahindra’s entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment business has rolled out ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’, a new customer centric initiative committed to support Indian farmers.

Mahindra’s M-Protect Covid plan aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the eventuality of contracting Covid-19.

Under the M–Protect Covid Plan, Mahindra will provide customers a health cover of Rs 1 lakh through a unique COVID Mediclaim policy to cover the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits, financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment, insuring a customers’ loan under ‘Mahindra Loan Suraksha’ in case of loss of life.

The M-Protect Covid Plan will be available on Mahindra’s entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Commenting on the development, Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd., “At Mahindra we care about our customers and the community at large and have taken a series of initiatives to help those most in need to overcome the challenges related to COVID. Our new ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’ is a new initiative in that direction targeted at farmers, as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times. With M-Protect we are privileged to serve and support them to reduce the impact of a COVID related eventuality. With M-Protect we hope our farmers continue to have a healthy life.”

Published on May 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.