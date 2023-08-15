Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e and its Global Pik Up in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15. The Thar.e will be on the company’s INGLO electric platform with AWD electric powertrain and incorporate 50 per cent recycled PET and uncoated plastics.

The company will manufacture the Thar electric vehicle in its Chakan plant in Pune, which has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 vehicles.

M&M has partnered with Dolby Atmos and Harman Kardon to bring sound experiences to its battery-electric vehicles. The company has also collaborated with AR Rahman for its new range of born electric vehicles.

The company’s electric vehicle range will consist of BE,XUV.e, THAR.e, SCORPIO.e and BOLERO.e. Î

“We have maintained the adventurous spirit and off-roading capability that is quintessentially Thar, but we have crafted a unique identity in the world of electric SUVs. This endeavour goes beyond creating another off-roader; it shapes a vision that represents a progressive step in automotive design, without losing sight of where we came from. Thar. e is our declaration of an exciting and responsible future,” said Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Further, the company’s Global Pik Up will be equipped with level 2 ADAS, trailer sway mitigation, airbag protection, driver detection and 5G connectivity. The Pik Up will also have enhanced drive modes, semi-automatic parking, a sunroof and an upgraded audio experience.

“The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra’s Go-Global Strategy. Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets but also pave the way to new frontiers,” said Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.,