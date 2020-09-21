Mobile Premier League raises $90 million in Series C funding led by SIG, MDI, RTP

Mobile Premier League (MPL), an e-sports and mobile gaming platform, has raised $90 million in Series C funding, which will be used for product development and to expand its team.

The funding was led by SIG and early-stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, and Base Partners also participated in this round.

With this investment, MPL’s total funding stood at $130.5 million after previously raising $40.5 million.

“This latest round of funding will enable us to entertain and connect an even larger audience across India and beyond. Being able to bring quality technology, competitive spirit and enjoyment to people in such an accessible way is what keeps us excited,” Sai Srinivas, Co-Founder and CEO at Mobile Premier League, said.

This capital will be used to further accelerate MPL’s dominant position in the gaming market, expand its product offering and grow its team. The funding will also be used for product development, with a focus on social functions such as live streaming, and audio and video content features. With this, MPL intends to capitalise on the rapidly-growing online gaming trend and become the world’s largest gaming, e-sports, and content platform, the company said in a statement.