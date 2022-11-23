Job search platform Monster.com announced it would transform into a full-fledged talent management platform. It will be known as ‘foundit.in’ with a new logo and vision, ushering in a new revolution in the job market.

The company will now offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Monster says it has been serving more than 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers spread across 18 countries.

As part of its brand evolution, foundit.in said it is placing renewed focus on the users of the platform to bring forward the perfect career experience. By leveraging disruptive technology for precision hiring to superior UI, the company aims to offer recruitment solutions unrivaled by any other player in the market.

Ajit Isaac, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit.in, told businessline, “The revamped platform will have various features such as data set quality, social and platform generated content, personalisation and quick searches, which will help scale the platform.”

Given that the market currently is in a downturn, it is the right time to make changes to the platform as it will be ready to capture a higher market share, when the market upturns. Monster is currently growing 70 per cent YoY and will maintain the rate next year as well and will possibly turn out to be a cash-positive business, he added.

Key features

One of the key features that job seekers can look forward to is personalised job discovery and enablement solutions. Other features include a community-led mentorship marketplace, skills validation through assessments, mobile-first UI, personalised recommendations, and self-enhancement tools like upskilling courses.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO foundit.in (previously Monster), said, “We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into recruitment. The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better talent management outcomes.”

In 2018, Quess Corp acquired Monster Worldwide’s APAC & ME businesses as a strategic investment to strengthen its HR services portfolio. In 2021 Monster raised ₹137.5 crore in a funding round led by investors Akash Bhanshali of Volrado Venture Partners and Mohandas Pai of Meridian Investments to fuel its product led offerings and market expansion.

