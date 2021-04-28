Morepen Group seals ₹750-cr investment from Switzerland-based Corinth Group

New Delhi-based Morepen Group has received $100 million (approximately ₹750 crore) from Switzerland-headquartered Corinth Group, including $32.5 million in its pharma arm, Morepen Laboratories, the firm said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Morepen Laboratories’ board has already approved the $32.5-million investment, it said.

Post shareholders’ approval, Corinth would be allotted 58.5 million new equity shares on preferential basis. This shareholding would equate to 9.41 per cent equity stake in the company on a fully expanded capital base.

The balance $67.5 million would be in the promoter group companies, Morepen added.

Meanwhile, Morepen Laboratories’ board also approved allotment of 50 million fresh equity shares to the promoter group, at a price determined by the market regulator SEBI’s pricing formula for preferential issuances, in lieu of the 98.5 million unsubscribed warrants issued in the last fiscal, which lapsed due to technical reasons.

New API plant

“The new allotment will be at ₹38 per share, which will be 52 per cent higher than the earlier price of ₹25 for each warrant. After subscription of all the warrants, the promoter’s stake in the company would go up to 44.85 per cent from 34.5 per cent on a fully diluted basis,” the filing added.

Accordingly, the total fund infusion in Morepen, including investors’ funds and promoter’s equity, will be ₹565 crore. The funds will be used for the expansion of its R&D facilities, setting up of new API plant, establishing a world-class facility for finished dosages as per USFDA standards, investment in diagnostics, etc.

“We are delighted to partner with the well-respected institution, Corinth Group of Switzerland, who have a dedicated fund for emerging markets, more particularly India market and healthcare. The ₹750-crore investment by Corinth in the Morepen Group affirms our leadership position in API, Point of Care Diagnostics and OTC and the faith global investors have in our growth potential and future,” Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director, Morepen Labs, was quoted as saying in the filing.