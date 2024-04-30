Morgan Stanley on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its fund management operations (Morgan Stanley IFSC Fund) at GIFT IFSC in Gujarat.

The newly established operations have been set up to allow the firm to participate in the multi-decade investment opportunities that India has to offer, said an official release. “This is a significant milestone for our franchise,” said Arun Kohli, Managing Director, and Country Head of India, Morgan Stanley. “Setting-up of operations in GIFT IFSC is an enabler to our growth strategy in India,” added Kohli.

Malavika Shanker, Head of India Equities, Morgan Stanley, said, “For foreign investors, the opportunity for fund flows through GIFT IFSC, which offers ease of access and a simplified regulatory regime at par with globally benchmarked financial hubs, is an exciting opportunity for Morgan Stanley.”