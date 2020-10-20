Motherson Sumi to acquire Bombardier's wiring business in Mexico for $10 million

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can provide both climate mitigation and human well-being, says ...
Auto components manufacturer, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL), on Tuesday said it is acquiring Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) performed at Bombardier Transportation’s manufacturing site in Huehuetoca, Mexico (BT Ensambles México) for $10 million (around Rs 74 crore).
MSSL,via its Mexican subsidiary, Motherson Rolling Stocks S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRS), has signed an asset sale and purchase agreement to acquire the company, it said in a statement.
In 2019, the company through its subsidiary Motherson Rolling Stock Systems GB Limited, UK (MRSS) acquired Bombardier’s UK rolling stock electrical component and systems business in Derby. Now, with the execution of this definitive agreement between MRS and Bombardier, the relationship will expand to Mexico, it said.
“Our focus is on adding value to our customers' supply chain and catering to their requirements. This is another step forward in that direction. We are further strengthening the relationship with Bombardier under the global partnership agreement and our collective strength will position us as a preferred solutions provider to our customers in the rolling stock business,” Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, MSSL said.
The transaction includes the transfer of assets, employees and inventories on a debt-free and cash-free basis (subject to customary adjustments). The revenue of the said business was $25 million for calendar year 2019. The transaction is subject to customary closing events and expected to complete in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, MSSL said.
“The global rail market is extremely dynamic and has become increasingly competitive. Bombardier Transportation aims to enhance its adaptability and agility to changing market conditions, in order to continue to increase its competitiveness and improve its global footprint," Jim Vounassis, Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Transportation, said.
BT Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems provides world-class harnesses and electrical assembly based on standard solutions. MRS will continue manufacturing the same electrical harness products at the Huehuetoca site in Mexico with enhanced efficiency in time-to-market, on-time delivery and cost structure.
Both companies are now working on the smooth transition of employees and business, to mitigate any potential impacts and expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter, MSSL added.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can provide both climate mitigation and human well-being, says ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...