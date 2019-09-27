Moving to a new home with cars, pets? Agarwal Movers eases the pain

Agarwal Movers and Packers have introduced 70 new specially designed vehicles to move used cars, pets and plants, along with other household items in one go.

Currently, when people relocate, pets are transported separately in flight or car, while plants grown with lot of emotions are left behind to survive on their own.

Anjani Kumar Agarwal, CEO, Agarwal Movers and Packers, told BusinessLine that the concept, which was developed from customer feedback, has received tremendous response due to huge cost advantage. He added that the company was already planning to order another 150 vehicles to meet the growing demand.

Agarwal also added that the companywas witnessing a sudden surge in demand for relocation from bank and information technology employees, besides defence personnel.

When transported separately, transporting pets would take anywhere between 10-15 days, but now with its new vehicles, the Hyderabad-based company can be deliver pets on the same day as household items.

Costwise, Agarwal said that the company charges ₹40 a kilometer for transportation through newly designed vehicle, while transporting household items and cars separately would cost ₹30/km and ₹13-15/km. Shifting of pets and plants would attract transportation charge of anywhere between ₹10-15/ km.

Tie-ups

As part of expansion plans, the company has tied-up with leading banks and multi-nationals to handle their employees relocation worldwide.

In order to handle this venture, Agarwal Movers has entered into alliance with 20 global companies to feed share business for mutual benefit. It has also entered into new business vertical of shifting household goods abroad through waterways.

The ₹3,000 crore re-location business is growing at 8-10 per cent per annum, even as commercial goods movement has hit a bump due to weak economic growth.