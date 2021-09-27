MPL in pact with UK’s Econic for new polyol technology

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) and UK-based Econic Technologies have entered into an agreement for introducing a more environment friendly, CO2 containing polyols, into the $28 billion global polyols market.
MPL has signed the agreement in order to scale their catalyst technology which would enable substitution of fossil-based raw materials with captured waste CO2 in the production of polyols, according to a statement.
“It’s an important step in the right direction. Sustainability of raw material supply and protecting the environment is critical for future generations,” Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, MPL and Chairman of AM International, Promoter Group said.
The partnership involves MPL and Econic collaborating to scale the technology at MPL’s pilot plant in India. On successful completion, this will be followed by the introduction of the process to one of the production trains in MPL’s main plant. The shared intent is to bring CO2-containing polyols to MPL’s customers.
“We are excited to begin working with the MPL team, the industry leader in India, to help them serve their vibrant and growing polyurethane market with sustainable CO2 containing polyols,” said Keith Wiggins, CEO of Econic Technologies.
