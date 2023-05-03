K.M. Vinoo Mammen, Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd | Photo Credit: Balaji N

Tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd has announced a 163 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the January-March quarter of 2023. The company’s net rose to ₹410.66 crore compared with ₹156.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Notably, the FY Q4 net profit accounted for half of the full year’s net profit of ₹816.23 crore.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹169 a share, which along with the two interim dividends of ₹3 each announced previously, takes the total dividend for the year to ₹175 per share of ₹10.

The stock market has taken due note of the company’s performance. On the NSE, the MRF share today rose by ₹4,908.10, to close at ₹93,505. It is pertinent to mention that the equity capital of MRF, whose 2022-23 turnover amounted to ₹22,826.44 crore (standalone), is only₹4.24 crore. In 2021-22, the turnover was ₹19,304.43 crore.

Annual performance

Net profit for the full year 2022-23 (₹816.23 crore) was 26 per cent higher than ₹647.34 crore.

On consolidated basis, the turnover and net profit were₹23,261.17 crore (₹19,633.71 crore previously), and ₹768.96 crore (₹669.24 crore), respectively, indicating that the four subsidiaries of the company proved to be a drag. The auditors have noted that the subsidiaries (MRF Corp, MRF Lanka, MR International and MRF SG Pte), together achieved a turnover of ₹118.32 crore (₹434.73) and net loss of ₹70 crore (₹47.27 crore).

The company has explained in a press release that the reason for the high growth in net profit in the fourth quarter was due to “easing of raw material prices”, compared with the previous three quarters.