MRPL, ONGC start-up in pact for door delivery of diesel

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has entered into an agreement with PEP Fuels, a start-up promoted by ONGC, for door delivery of diesel.

A media statement by MRPL said PEP Fuels will source high speed diesel from MRPL and deliver it at the customer’s doorstep through mobile dispensers, easing the product sourcing and reducing inventory carrying costs for customers.

Online ordering

PEP Fuels’ online platform enables the customer to place orders, it said. Based on the success of this model, MRPL intends to expand the service to other cities and towns shortly.

Sathyanarayana HC, Group General Manager (Marketing), MRPL, and Tikendra Kumar, Director of PEP Fuels Technologies Pvt Ltd, signed the agreement in Mangaluru on Thursday.

PEP Fuels is a start-up company registered with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, it added.