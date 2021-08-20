Companies

MRPL shuts 60,000 bpd crude unit for 35 days: Sources

Reuters | Updated on August 20, 2021

New Delhi, August 19 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit for about 35 days at its 300,000 bpd plant for maintenance, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The shutdown began on August 15 and will last until September 18, they said. The refiner has also shut some secondary processing units including a hydrogen generation unit and delayed coker for maintenance.

MRPL did not respond to this while it was sought for its comment.

Published on August 20, 2021

