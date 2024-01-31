Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has been certified with AS9100: D -- a standard prepared by International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) to assure customer satisfaction in aviation, space and defence organisations -- under the scope of ‘Production, Storage, Testing and Distribution of Aviation Turbine Fuel’.

A media statement said MRPL is India’s first refinery to get this new aerospace standard.

The aerospace industry demands the utmost precision, reliability, and safety in its supply chain. As a certified organization, MRPL is now well positioned to serve as a trusted partner to aerospace companies within India and globally, it said. The standard ensures the interaction and configuration of various processes, from sourcing raw materials to the final product certification.

The certification process involves a stage audit of the entire lifecycle of aviation turbine fuel, involving production criticalities like the addition of qualified additives and catalysts, standardization of production processes, transfer through a dedicated pipeline network, ensuring fuel devoid of ‘Foreign Object Detection’ in storage tanks, followed by certification and distribution to customers, the statement added.