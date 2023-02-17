Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (SIDCO) will soon launch plug-and-play infrastructure to the tune of about 2.8 lakh sq ft for MSMEs in Chennai, according to V Arun Roy, Secretary-MSME Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

“The Tamil Nadu government is one of the pioneers in creating many infrastructure schemes like industrial estates. The State is also implementing plug-and-play facilities for MSMEs. SIDCO will open two plug-and-play facilities for MSMEs, one each in Ambattur and Guindy. These are expected to be opened in June this year,” Roy told businessline on the sidelines of the “India Manufacturers and SME Summit,” organised jointly by the SME Chamber of India, the SME Export Promotion Council, and the Federation of Indian SME Associations here.

In Ambattur, a 1.31 lakh plug-and-play unit will come up on a 1.6-acre site. The four-story facility will offer a total saleable area of 107,936 sq ft for MSMEs.

In Guindy Industrial Estate, a 1.48 lakh sq ft plug-and-play center will come up on a 1.27-acre site and it will have six floors with each floor having a space of 24,695 sq ft.

Roy urged the MSMEs to make use of the infrastructure and subsidy support provided by the state government to grow to the next level. “Probably, Tamil Nadu is the one State that extends the highest subsidy amount to the MSME sector. Our subsidy amount for MSMEs is about ₹550 crore per year. But we don’t get enough applications in areas like quality. SME industry associations could help in this to spread awareness and make use of the support,” he added.

He also raised concerns over the poor response from MSMEs for formalisation. Be it for a government grant, subsidy, or availing credit, registration is important. Only 15–20 per cent of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu have registered on the Udayam portal. This calls for a massive drive for registration by microenterprises through education and awareness programmes. SME associations and governments can work together to accelerate this process.

The manufacturing sector will play a crucial role in achieving Tamil Nadu’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion state economy by 2030. So, MSMEs could continue to invest and grow in the state. MSMEs could grow organically and build linkages across the country. Plug-and-play facilities will be one of the key enablers, and the government is trying to make those facilities available even in the existing SIPCOT Industrial Estates, said S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary-Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, two initiatives—the Women Entrepreneurs Development Council and the Tamil Nadu Business Forum, a networking business platform—were launched at the Summit.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit