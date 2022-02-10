WE HUB launches rural incubator for women entrepreneurs in Telangana

WE HUB, an exclusive incubator for women entrepreneurs, has launched a unique incubator programme for rural areas. The maiden cohort will onboard 50 entrepreneurs from across the State.

The year-long programme targets to accelerate small and medium enterprises, besides strengthening the local supply chain.

WE HUB, promoted by the Telangana Government has called for applications for the rural incubation programme.

“The incubator will select women entrepreneurs from five sectors -- manufacturing, textiles and handlooms, FMCG, food processing and handicrafts,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, has said.

“The programme aims to develop and establish ‘model MSMEs’ led by women entrepreneurs in the State. This will help us showcase and create a model which can be replicated by various government agencies,” she said.

The last date for submitting applications is March 15. The candidates for the cohort would be selected based on a pitching session. The incubator will commence from April 1, 2022.

“Through our Rural Incubation Programme, we wish to scale enterprises right from the ideation stage to SMEs in tier-ii and tier-ii cities,” she said. WE HUB has so far supported about 850 women entrepreneurs in the last four years.