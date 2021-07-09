Companies

MSN inks license pact with DRDO for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-DG

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 09, 2021

Hyderabad-based MSN Labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice-a-day product in sachet form

MSN Laboratories has entered into a license agreement with Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) — establishments of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) — for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2- Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India.

Hyderabad-based MSN Labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice-a-day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D, in strength of 2.34 g.

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

MSN is now conducting clinical trials with investigational drugs like Aviptadil on severe hospitalised patients and with Molnupiravir on mild and moderate Covid patients, according to a release.

