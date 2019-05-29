MTR Foods expects revenue to top ₹1,000 cr this fiscal

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Packaged food products company, MTR Foods has rejigged business to focus on local market demand through separate strategic business units.
The company, which closed last fiscal with a turnover of about ₹ 900 crore and growing at a CAGR of 14 per cent, expects its revenue to top ₹ 1,000 crore this fiscal. About 10 per cent of revenue comes from exports catering to Indian diaspora.
With the consumer taste and requirements varying even within States, the business is now being handled through various business units, one focusing on Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other parts of South, second arm focusing on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the third one on rest of India.
New launches
Introducing two new products, Masala Karam, for everyday cooking and ready to cook Seviyan Upma, the company said the launch is based on extensive consumer research.
Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods, said “Telangana and Andhra Pradesh together contribute the second highest to our sales from India. This year, we have put together a strategy to focus on the two states both in terms of launch of new products as well investments and strategic initiatives.”
With the aim of developing a Masala blend that is relevant to the local Telugu cuisine, the company has specially crafted MTR Masala Karam Powder for homemakers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Understanding that there is a high incidence of homemade usage for this multipurpose masala, consumer insights were gathered from hundreds of homemakers in the region that helped co-create an authentic recipe. It comprises a special blend of Guntur chillies, garlic, coriander among other spices.
The company plans to invest about ₹ 30 crore in new products, business expansion and marketing plans.
These product launches will be supported by a 360-degree marketing plan including new TVCs, in-store activation, outdoor and digital programmes, Sunay Bhasin, CMO, MTR Foods, said.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor