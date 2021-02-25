Murugappa firm TII all charged up for electric three-wheeler foray

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Murugappa Group company Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) has indicated that its proposed foray into electric three-wheelers is based on a well-planned strategy and the company is confident of making its mark in the segment.
Recently, the company announced its ₹200-crore plan to manufacture and sell electric three-wheelers in the country.
This is the second entry by TII into the electric vehicle segment. In 2008, the company took a plunge into electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of electric scooters under the brand name BSA. While initial months were good, sales stagnated in the following years due to slow market acceptance and withdrawal of government subsidy then. The company discontinued this business later.
Now, the company is gearing up enter electric three-wheeler segment, which has been seeing faster adoption due to their low operational costs in last-mile delivery options.
“We are going to start manufacturing and selling electric three wheelers and it will be around perhaps December to January timeframe,” Vellayan Subbiah, Managing Director, TII, told during the Q3 earnings call of the company.
TII has been working on prototypes with design inputs from a Korean company.
Explaining further about the electric three-wheeler plan, KK Paul, President, TI Cycles, an arm of TII, stated that the company had considered all factors into account – the government policy, the EV ecosystem, post-Covid optimism etc. “We looked at design, value proposition, buyers, total cost of ownership and our positioning in the current wave and EV adoption levels,” he said.
“We have done a lot of reliability tests, design tests and we had consultation with our design partners. We are very hopeful that we deliver something good for the market and for our customers and thereby win over a period of time,” added Paul.
“The requirements and expectations in the electric 3W segment, both from a customer and technology perspective, are not very high. Hence, ideally, new players can become as effective as existing players as long as the fleet owners find value in owning electric 3Ws as part of their fleet. If the 3W segment grows as the government envisions it to be, then there would be enough space for numerous players,” said Suraj Ghosh, Principal Analyst — South Asia Powertrain Forecasts, IHS Markit.
A recent NITI Aayog report said that in the final-mile delivery use case, electric three-wheelers are already cheaper than their CNG counterparts on a total cost of ownership basis (at about ₹2.5/km) in some geographies such as Delhi, due to government incentives. In the ride-hailing use case, electric auto-rickshaws are close to cost parity based on TCO, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where shorter trip distances require smaller batteries (i.e., less than 3 kWh).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...