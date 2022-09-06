Murugappa Group begins EV journey with Montra e-autorickshaw

Murugappa Group’s electric vehicle company TI Clean Mobility (TICM), a subsidiary of the group’s ₹12,060-crore engineering company Tube Investments of India Ltd, has introduced its features-packed Montra electric autorickshaw, marking the group’s foray into the electric vehicle segment.

Described as “Super Auto” by the company, the Montra electric passenger three-wheeler comes at a starting price of ₹3.02 lakh (ex-showroom post-subsidy) and will be available in 3 variants – ePX, ePV and ePV 2.0, with battery capacity of 7.66 kWh, 7.66 kWh and 10 kWh respectively.

While the certified range for ePX and ePV is 152 km, the typical driving range is pegged at 118 km (+/- 5 km). For ePV 2.0 the ARAI-certified range is 197 km, and the typical driving range is 155 km (+/- 5 km). They also promise peak torque of 60 Nm and a top speed of 55 kmph. The first two variants will take about 4 hours for a full charge (0-100 per cent).

The E3Ws come equipped with industry-first multi-drive modes for a better economy along with Park Assist Mode for better manoeuvrability through city traffic. They offercar-like seats and are loaded with telematics and apps for both driver and commuter, available in English and other languages.

“Although India is in early stages of EV adoption, three-wheeler EVs are showing some real promise in the eco-system for the last mile mobility. This segment will have a significant impact on India’s effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. Montra Electric 3W will mark a new phase of growth and innovation for us. This is a very significant step for us and I am sure we will make a success out of this,” Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India, said.

The delivery is expected to begin in October as the company is gearing up to commence production at its Ambattur facility in Chennai, which will have a capacity to produce 50,000 units a year as of now.

“We understood the dynamics of this business. Our 3W EV foray is driven by favourable economics and environment and our focus area is the productive end of mobility i.e, commercial transport,” said KK Paul, Managing Director, TICM.

TICM has developed a distribution network in 40 locations and it will be increased to 100 by the end of this fiscal.

The company will launch its cargo version of the electric three-wheeler by November or December and is also in the process of collaborating with companies to offer swappable battery options for its customers later.