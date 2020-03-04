My focus was on creating something bigger than all of us: Ratan Tata on being the Tata Sons chairman

In the final post of the Ratan Tata photo series on Instagram, Official Humans of Bombay on Tuesday shared snippets of Tata’s life from working with rural areas, to his personal life with family post-retirement .

In the final instalment,Ratan Tata spoke about how he had focused on “creating something bigger” rather than paying heed to criticism regarding how he did not deserve the position.

“Ever since, my life has been for & about growing the company. When I was appointed Chairman, it was believed my surname got me the position, but my focus was on creating something bigger than us all & on giving back, which has been in the TATA DNA since the start,” the post read.

Tata also shared an incident that had inspired him further to launch the Tata Nano, the company’s low-cost car which was launched with the idea of providing an affordable four-wheeler alternative for the masses.

“Even with the Nano–I remember seeing a family of 4 on a bike in the heavy Bombay rain—I wanted to do more for these families who were risking their lives for lack of an alternative. By the time we launched the Nano, our costs were higher, but I’d made a promise & we delivered. Looking back, I’m proud of the car & the decision to go ahead with it,” he said.

Tata further detailed how his life had been about the company and his work and how it took a toll on his personal life. He further shared his experiences entering retirement and the transition his life had gone through after retirement. The Tata Chief, post-retirement is focusing actively on philanthropy.

“That’s what my life has been about—work became a lifestyle. I was always at Bombay House or travelling, that’s why even though I came close to marriage with 2-3 different partners, I couldn’t go through with it because they’d have to adjust to my lifestyle & that didn’t sit right with me,” Tata said.

Tata in the post further said: “Now that I’m retired, that lifestyle has changed again. People ask if I’m truly ‘retired’ & to that I say—there’s no doubt about it. I’m enjoying the separation from the company—I don’t look at newspapers & worry about the bad stuff anymore. But let me tell you, retirement isn't about playing golf, or reading on a beach, whilst sipping on a cocktail. In fact, never before has the urge to do more, been greater. From affordable cancer treatment, to making the lives in rural India easier—I’m looking forward to making it happen at the Tata Trust. I’m trying to enjoy myself to be honest—I’m spending time with friends—old & new, across age groups, who I’m constantly learning from.”

“At 82, I’m still learning, so when you ask me to give advice, I feel like the ‘right advice’ changes over a period of time—but the one thing that remains unchanged is the desire to do the right thing. So I’ll say this—leave the advice & do the right thing, even if it isn’t the easiest thing to do. When you look back at your life, that’s what’s going to matter the most. Doing the right thing,” he said.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons in the previous post had talked about his experience following the footsteps of JRD Tata. As the chairman of Tata Sons, JRD Tata was his “greatest mentor,” Tata had said in the post.

Ratan Tata, who is quite active on Instagram, also shared a tribute to Jamsetji Tata on his 181st birth anniversary from his personal account.

"The culture of empathy and kindness that Jamsetji Tata created is even today the foundation of the Tata Group. He will forever be the lighthouse that guides us long after his business and philanthropic legacy helped build the nation. We remember Jamsetji, his strong will and large heart on his 181st birth anniversary today," the post read.