myG -- Kerala’s leading mobile devices, electronics, and home appliances brand -- is eyeing a sales turnover of ₹5,000 crore by 2025.

A.K. Shaji, chairman and managing director said the company has achieved a turnover of ₹1750 crore in the last fiscal and is expecting the figure to touch ₹3000 crore in the current fiscal, thanks to the business garnered from the lucrative Onam market.

With over 100 showrooms and more than 2,500 employees, he said myG is looking at opening 150 showrooms by 2025, thereby offering employment to over 5,000 people from the current 2500. As a testament to this vision, he said myG plans to inaugurate 10 more showrooms by the end of the year.

myG Future, dedicated to electronics, kitchen appliances and home appliances, is now standing strong with 22 showrooms, with 40 more slated for opening. myG has also launched its own electronics brand, Gadmy, encompassing products such as TVs, mobile phones, and kitchen appliances, manufactured both abroad and in New Delhi. There are also plans to set up new factories in Kerala shortly, he added.

With a myG showroom located every 20 kilometres across Kerala, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional after-sales service to its customers, including personalized assistance from women employees at various locations, he said.

