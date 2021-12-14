myG ropes in Manju Warrier as brand ambassador alongside Mohanlal

Digital retail store, myG has announced the opening of its 100th store at Perinthalmanna in Kerala. By 2023, the brand will launch 50 more myG Future stores in the major cities of Kerala.

While actor Mohanlal remains the face of myG, the brand ropes in actress Manju Warrier with an aim to reach out to more people belonging to all walks of life. myG is also gearing up to expand across India and UAE.

AK Shaji, Chairman &Managing Director of myG said the beginning of 2022 will see the launch of seven more myG Future stores in Kerala. The biggest dream of myG along with its expansion is to attract maximum employment. By the launch of 50 myG Future stores in Kerala, the brand will offer employment to 4,000 people. Currently, it offers occupation to 2,000.

With an intention to provide the best consumer electronics and home appliances products to the households in Kerala at affordable cost, the gadget retail chain is gearing up to introduce its own product brands in different segments. myG envisions to offer the best quality products at a reasonable price. It has a strong marketing and research team to innovate and improve products and services as a routine, he added.

Starting its business in 2006 as 3G mobile world, the one-stop destination for best gadgets and smartphones - myG – has now emerged as the leading gadget retail chain network in Kerala.