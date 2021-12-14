myG ropes in Manju Warrier as brand ambassador alongside Mohanlal

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Digital retail store, myG has announced the opening of its 100th store at Perinthalmanna in Kerala. By 2023, the brand will launch 50 more myG Future stores in the major cities of Kerala.
While actor Mohanlal remains the face of myG, the brand ropes in actress Manju Warrier with an aim to reach out to more people belonging to all walks of life. myG is also gearing up to expand across India and UAE.
AK Shaji, Chairman &Managing Director of myG said the beginning of 2022 will see the launch of seven more myG Future stores in Kerala. The biggest dream of myG along with its expansion is to attract maximum employment. By the launch of 50 myG Future stores in Kerala, the brand will offer employment to 4,000 people. Currently, it offers occupation to 2,000.
Also read: As cyberthreats mount, India emerging as a global hub for cybersecurity products
With an intention to provide the best consumer electronics and home appliances products to the households in Kerala at affordable cost, the gadget retail chain is gearing up to introduce its own product brands in different segments. myG envisions to offer the best quality products at a reasonable price. It has a strong marketing and research team to innovate and improve products and services as a routine, he added.
Starting its business in 2006 as 3G mobile world, the one-stop destination for best gadgets and smartphones - myG – has now emerged as the leading gadget retail chain network in Kerala.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...