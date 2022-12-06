The 17 th edition of Myntra’s biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS) is expected to attract 5 million shoppers, a company’s top executive told businessline.

“Our systems are also geared up to handle about 13,000 orders per minute this week. We are expecting about 5 million customers, a very large number and that network spread across 20,000 pin codes will also help us fulfill 80 per cent of our EORS delivery needs,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer of Myntra.

EORS-17 is projected to deliver 8 million orders with assistance from Myntra’s Kirana model. Over 16,000 kirana partners and franchises will cater to pin codes across the country, supporting 80 per cent of the deliveries associated with the event.

Pais added that about 40 to 45 per cent of Myntra’s audiences come from smaller towns. However, this changed brand’s average order value in any way. To attract this audience, Myntra has been working with over thousand influencers and sellers across India.

“Influencers have pockets of audience which come from across the country, catering to different kinds of fashion and style aesthetics. We see that really contributing to increased customer engagement on the platform. From a sense of catering to a regional audience, we take pride in creating content that is not just in English. We are also incorporating creators who make content in regional languages and connect with broader audiences,” she added.

Pais noted that EORS plans to do around 300 lives with influencers during this sale event. “From the time of launch, we have done more than 8,000 live videos. We have seen a 5X increase in traffic on Live and a 20x increase in demand from our proprietary social commerce platform, Myntra studio, since its inception,” she added. Further, the platform has observed 2x average time spent by shoppers since January on Live. This year, Myntra is also simulcasting its influencer lives on YouTube and Instagram.

Myntra will add 130+ new brand and collection launches ahead of its EORS-17, with 18 brands housed under ‘EORS Specials’, including Dorothy Perkins, boohoo, Nasty Gal, Anomaly, MASIC, Etude, Edheads, and Koton Indiffusion, among others.

Talking about the outlook for next year, Pais said, “we will see brands put a lot more focus on Gen Z customers. India has the world’s largest base of GenZ consumers and their choices will redefine the future of the fashion retail industry. This year we saw brands ramp up their portfolio for Gen Z and learn a lot about the portfolio. I think that we will continue to see this next year as well. Beauty is another trend that we are seeing as people are stepping out after the pandemic. We have now built our offering in this space and are growing it for our customers from across the globe. We have also planned D2C brand launches in beauty categories during EORS 17.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit