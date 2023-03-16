myTVS, an automotive aftermarket digital platform, part of the TVS Mobility group has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to unify operations and improve business efficiency.

With Oracle Fusion Applications for finance and supply chain, myTVS can integrate and digitalize processes, enhance business insights, and improve decision-making to support future expansion, said the company.

myTVS’ finance and operations data was dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications. It has selected Oracle Fusion Applications to improve financial insights and better match the inventory with customer demand.

“myTVS is a leading digital aftermarket AI platform, we needed to integrate data across all our brick & mortar stores, and digital platforms to improve real-time insights, optimize business processes, and reduce costs. With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can standardise processes and create a single source of truth to improve the speed and quality of decisions and enable our organisation to quickly respond to changes in supply and demand,” said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director for myTVS.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), myTVS will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls, while Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) will help to improve speed and accuracy in reporting, reduce the time to close the books, and help senior leaders make better decisions, said the company.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) will give its supply chain leaders real-time visibility into inventory across various distribution centres and in transit, streamline the procurement process, and significantly reduce the ordering cycle time, it added.

“As an industry leader in the world’s fastest growing automotive market, myTVS is in a strong position to capitalise on growing demand for aftermarket services. With the depth and breadth of Oracle Fusion Applications and continuous quarterly updates, myTVS will be able to increase efficiency and reduce costs as it scales up operations to meet demand,” said Adrian Johnston, senior vice president, Cloud Applications, Japan & Asia Pacific Oracle.