Companies

Natco Pharma says USFDA inspection at Chennai facility ends with zero observations

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Natco Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced “successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019“.

“The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations,” the company added.

Published on July 15, 2019
Natco Pharma Ltd
Next Story

Sun Pharma launches capsules for lipid disorder treatment in US

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sun Pharma launches capsules for lipid disorder treatment in US