Natco Pharma’s Vizag plant begins production

Natco Pharma Ltd’s finished dosage formulations (FDF) facility in Visakhapatnam has commenced commercial operations.

The facility is a part of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and is intended to cater primarily to the US and other international markets.

“The Vizag facility is a key part of NATCO' s capacity expansion plans for its pipeline of products and entry into new geographies. The facility will focus on oral solid dosages (tablets and capsules), including a cytotoxic block for products in the oncology segment,’’ the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

An application had been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for site transfer of the first product and to trigger a regulatory audit, it added.

Natco’s scrip ended flat on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday at Rs 599.40.