Profiteering charge against Nestle upheld

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
Profiteering watchdog under the Goods & Services (GST) regime, National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) on Wednesday held that Nestle’s methodology of passing reduction in the tax was arbitrary. Accordingly, NAA upheld allegation of profiteering of Rs 90 crore.
The Company said that it is studying the order and will consider appropriate order as advised.
The authority has asked the company to deposit Rs 73.14 out of Rs 89.73 crore of profiteering as remaining amount has already been deposited. Since the recipients are not identifiable, the amount will be deposited with Consumer Welfare Funds of Centre and States within three months.
According to the authority, narration of facts established the fact that the company denied thee the benefit of tax reduction to the customers and this is contravention of the law. “He (the company) is also liable for imposition of the penalty,” the order said and accordingly it has been decided to issue a show cause notice.
In a statement the company said that Nestlé India prides itself in being a responsible, responsive and fully compliant corporate citizen. “We have taken appropriate measures to pass on commensurate benefits of GST to our consumers In absence of specific rules or regulations on profiteering, for rate changes effective 15 Nov, 2017 & 25 Jan, 2018 impacting our products, Nestlé India adopted the spirit of GST law, by adopting a reasonable, pragmatic and market sustainable approach to pass commensurate GST rate reduction benefits. With this as the underlying spirit, Nestlé India approached NAA, to clarify on the methodology to be followed and in turn explained our methodology,” it said.
It claimed that the benefits largely have been passed on by way of reduction of Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or by way of increase in grammage. Further, on SKUs where it was not practicable to pass on the benefits, say for example NESCAFE single serve packs for INR 2/- or MAGGI Noodles INR 5/- packs, the benefit has been passed on other pack sizes within the same product category.
In some situations where the benefit could not be passed on instantly by reduction in MRP or increase in grammage, the amount was set aside, to be subsequently passed on and was not reckoned either in our sales or profits. At our request, the authority through its communication had advised us to provisionally deposit the amount computed by us amounting to around INR 16.5 crore in the Consumer Welfare Fund, which had been done by us suo moto.
The information regarding passing of GST rate reduction benefit together with substantiations had been provided to the (NAA). However, “we are disappointed that NAA has not accepted the methodology adopted by us to pass on the GST rate reduction benefit,” it said.
Known for its packaged food brands such as Maggi, Kitkat and Nescafe, among others, the company was facing allegations of profiteering after rate of GST was lowered on over 175 products with effect from November 15, 2017. It was alleged that the company has not passed the benefit of rate reductions to the consumers.
Last year the matter was investigated by DG-AP (Director General-Anti profiteering) and it found the allegation true in certain products. Rules say, anti-profiteering provisions get applied if the benefit of reduction un rate of tax on any supply of goods or services or the benefit of input tax credit is not passed on to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices. An application to invoke anti profiteering provisions can be made by an interested party or a Commissioner or any other person.
Last year the company deposited Rs 16.58 crore in the Consumer Welfare Fund. It was done after the Company request NAA which in turn advised the company to provisionally deposit the amount computed by it, suo moto.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...