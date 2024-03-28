Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, on Wednesday, notified that Alessandro Des Dorides will take over as the chief executive officer (CEO) from April.

Alessandro will take over from Dr Alois Virag, whose term ends on March 31, 2024.

“Dr Alois’ leadership has been valuable in shaping the company’s journey and success. His commitment and vision have been instrumental in driving Nayara Energy towards sustainable growth and operational excellence,” said the downstream oil company in a statement.

Under his leadership, the company successfully navigated the pandemic, global macro-economic uncertainties, and an evolving business environment. Virag plans to return home to Austria to be with his family, it added.

Alessandro is a seasoned oil and gas professional with over 24 years of experience in the energy industry. He graduated in Economics from Sapienza University of Rome and holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi.

“Alessandro’s rich and diverse experience in the energy industry will guide Nayara Energy in its next phase of growth,” said Nayara Energy Chairman Prasad Panicker. .”

Nayara Energy is a major downstream player accounting for around eight per cent of India’s refining output. At the heart of its operations is the Vadinar refinery, which is India’s second-largest single-site refinery with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It operates more than 6,300 retail outlets.