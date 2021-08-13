Nayara Energy raises ₹2,285 cr in debt

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Nayara Energy, which owns and operates the Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat, said on Friday it raised ₹2,285 crore in debt through a debenture issue that was oversubscribed.
Announcing the raising of debt through the placement of non-convertible debenture (NCDs) in the domestic market, the company said the issue was oversubscribed by 128.5 per cent over the base size of ₹1,000 crore.
“Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for the refinancing of existing debt, routine capex and general corporate purpose,” Nayara said in a statement.
The secured NCDs are rated ‘AA’ with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and was offered with at coupon rate of 8.75 per cent with a three-year bullet maturity.
Also see: Indian refiners bet on petrochemicals to hedge against low fuel margins
The company had recently repaid its 2018 NCDs of ₹2,400 crore.
“Nayara Energy continues its journey to diversify the fundraising options and optimise the overall cost of funds by exploring and tapping various financing opportunities across instruments, tenure and geographies,” the statement said.
Anup Vikal, Chief Financial Officer, Nayara Energy, said the oversubscription reiterates the confidence investors have in the company’s strong parentage, experienced management team, and significant improvement in asset and liability profile.
“We remain committed to accelerate our growth plans in India to become one of the largest integrated energy and petrochemicals complexes in the country,” he said.
“We are focused on maintaining a sustainable level of leverage and strengthening the balance sheet. This NCD issue will provide flexibility in the capital structure and further optimise the interest cost,” he added.
Nayara Energy owns and operates India’s second-largest single-site refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, with a current capacity of 20 million tonne a year. It is the biggest private fuel retailer, operating a network of over 6,200 petrol pumps across the country.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...