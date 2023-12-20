Nazara Technologies has announced partnerships with four Indian game studios as part of its new publishing division.

The games chosen for publication include Gravity Shooter by Smash Head Studios, a 2D action game; World Cricket League from Wandermind Labs, a 3D multiplayer cricket experience; Hacked: Password Puzzle by Pixcell Play; and ATG Studios’ Laser Tanks and Paperly.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD & CEO of Nazara, said the company was committed to bringing unique gaming experiences and robust support to Indian game developers.

The company’s regulatory filing disclosed that it aims to publish 20 games in the next 12 to 18 months, investing between ₹1 crore to ₹3 crore per game.

The Nazara stock rose by 2.05 per cent on the NSE, and traded at ₹893.15 as of 12:32 pm on Wednesday.

