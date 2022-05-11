NCC Q4 net up at ₹243 crore

NCC Limited has a registered a net profit of ₹243.15 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹115.27 crore in the same quarter last year.
It reported a total income of ₹3,179 crore (including other income) during the quarter as against ₹2,639 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
The board of directors, which met here on Wednesday, has recommended a dividend of ₹2 on a share of ₹ 2 each.
For the financial year 2021-22, it posted a net profit of ₹490.12 crore (₹261.49 crore) on a total income of ₹ 10,038 crore (₹7,372 crore), AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCS Limited, has said in a statement.
Consolidated results
The company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹242.13 crore (₹116.83 crore) in the fourth quarter on a total income of ₹3,492 crore (₹2,842 crore).
It registered a consolidated net profit of ₹482.41 crore (₹268.31 crore) on a total income of ₹11,209 crore (₹ 8,065 crore) in the financial year 2021-22.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.