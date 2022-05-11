hamburger

NCC Q4 net up at ₹243 crore

Our Bureau | Hyderabad, May 11 | Updated on: May 11, 2022
Announces a dividend of ₹2 a share of ₹2 each

NCC Limited has a registered a net profit of ₹243.15 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, as against ₹115.27 crore in the same quarter last year.

It reported a total income of ₹3,179 crore (including other income) during the quarter as against ₹2,639 crore in the comparable quarter last year.

The board of directors, which met here on Wednesday, has recommended a dividend of ₹2 on a share of ₹ 2 each.

For the financial year 2021-22, it posted a net profit of ₹490.12 crore (₹261.49 crore) on a total income of ₹ 10,038 crore (₹7,372 crore), AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director of NCS Limited, has said in a statement.

Consolidated results

The company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹242.13 crore (₹116.83 crore) in the fourth quarter on a total income of ₹3,492 crore (₹2,842 crore).

It registered a consolidated net profit of ₹482.41 crore (₹268.31 crore) on a total income of ₹11,209 crore (₹ 8,065 crore) in the financial year 2021-22.

Published on May 11, 2022
