NCL Industries opens experience centre

NCL Industries Limited has set up an NCLdoor experience centre at its corporate office here to showcase the brand’s entire product range.
Visitors will be able to experience the entire series of products ranging from the Natura series, inspired from nature, to the more modern and sleek design options ranging from the Signature series, the Soft-touch series and the Fire-resistant series.
K Ravi, MD, NCL Industries, said “Through this centre, visitors will be able to have a first hand look at the wide range of products of NCLdoor and the endless customizable opportunities in terms of colour, texture and size.”
NCLdoor is a premium range made with Bison Panel and can withstand moisture, fire, termite and other elements that effect the overall life of doors. The doors have superior sound insulation.
The NCLdoor Experience Center is seen to serve as a one stop solution for all door requirements. It is now present in all major metros and would be available across India in the coming months.
