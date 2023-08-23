The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd, which challenged an order passed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for selling pressure cookers that did not meet quality norms. The CCPA had directed Cloudtail to pay a penalty of ₹1 lakh. Finding Cloudtail in violation of Quality Control order for pressure cookers, the CCPA order had also directed the company to recall 1,033 units of domestic pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the consumers..

Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd had sold “Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)” on Amazon’s platform.

Per the QCO, only domestic pressure cookers conforming to Indian standards and bearing the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are allowed to be sold. “In the present case, Cloudtail was observed to be selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers without conforming to the prescribed mandatory standards and without the standard (ISI) mark under the licence from the BIS. The non-certified pressure cooker was being sold by Cloudtail to consumers in India even after the QCO came into force,” a statement from the Consumer Affairs Ministry added.

Suspended import

In its reply filed in NCDRC, Cloudtail India had said that after the QCO came into effect it had suspended import of pressure cookers. “However, it was observed by the CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large,” an official statement added.

The order passed by CCPA was challenged by Cloudtail in its appeal before the NCDRC. The appeal was dismissed by the NCDRC on Wednesday, the statement added.