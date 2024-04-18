Disney Star, the official broadcaster of IPL 2024, on Thursday said it continues to see a rise in TV viewership for the marquee tournament. According to BARC data, Disney Star has registered a cumulative reach of 44.8 crore viewers for the first 22 days (26 matches) of IPL 2024, garnering 18,800 crore minutes of total watch-time on TV. “Cumulative reach for the live broadcast has grown 8 per cent compared to the last season, with match ratings (TVR) growing by 15 per cent,” it added.

The clash between MI and RCB on April 11 drew 14.75 crore viewers on television, who watched a total of 1,017 crore minutes of IPL coverage on the Disney Star Network.

“As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup approaches, the ongoing TATA IPL is providing a prime opportunity for viewers and India’s squad selectors to closely evaluate players’ performances, especially focusing on openers, all-rounders, and wicketkeepers. Star Sports, as the broadcaster of the TATA IPL and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will keep fans up-to-date with all the latest action and player performances, offering insights and analyses that build anticipation and excitement for the upcoming global tournament,” the broadcaster’s statement added.