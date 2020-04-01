NEC Corporation appoints new President, CEO

NEC Corporation and NEC Technologies India have appointed Aalok Kumar as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of NEC Technologies India, effective from Wednesday.

With this appointment, Takayuki Inaba, former Chairman and Managing Director, has been appointed Executive Chairman of NEC Technologies India.

“This management restructuring exercise is aimed at accelerating our evolution in India. Capacity building in India will not only bolster our business in this country but also support our global businesses,” Akihiko Kumagai, President of the Global Business Unit, NEC Corporation, said.

Supported by a workforce of over 6,000 local employees, NEC has successfully deployed a number of cross industry solutions for the infrastructure, aviation, logistics and transportation sectors.

Some key NEC projects in India include the Chennai-Andaman submarine cable project, which will bridge the digital gap between Andaman and Nicobar Islands by ensuring speedy internet access.

In the aviation sector, NEC’s biometric-based paperless boarding solution will enable a seamless airport experience for passengers.