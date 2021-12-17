Needle-free Covid vaccine ZyCov-D may be introduced next week

Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad, may roll out Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D in the national vaccination programme next week, a report by Hindustan Times said.

ZyCov-D, a DNA-based and needle-free Covid-19 vaccine, has got approval for emergency use for people of 12 years of age and above, but the Union Government has decided to use the vaccine first on adults, the report added.

ZyCov-D may be rolled out in seven states in the first phase. The seven states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

A needle-free vaccine delivers a painless vaccine experience, and also reduces major side-effects. The vaccination will be done using ‘PharmaJet’, a needle-free application for painless administration.

The cost of each dose of vaccine is ₹358, which consists of ₹265 per dose with additional charges of ₹93 for the needle- free applicator. The rates are excluding GST.

Three doses of ZyCov-D are to be administered, 28 days apart. Earlier, the ZyCov-D vaccine was also approved for emergency use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) in August 2021. Earlier, the Government of India placed an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCov-D.