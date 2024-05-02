Nitta Gelatin India Ltd, a joint venture of Nitta Gelatin Inc. Japan and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) has initiated an expansion project of ₹60 crore in Kerala.

This project is a part of the announcement made by this Japanese MNC to invest ₹200 crore in Kerala, during the visit of the Chief Minister to Japan.

The ground breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pooja) of NGIL’s Collagen Peptide expansion project was held at its factory located in Kakkanad near Kochi.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a message said Kerala has had a very strong relationship with this Japanese Group and expressed happiness that the company has honoured the commitment that was made to him when he visited Japan. He said that the company is a shining example of successful partnership between the State and a global investor and offered all support for further expansion of its activities in Kerala.

“The industry friendly policies of successive governments in Kerala have given the company the confidence to make further investments in the State. The availability of skilled labour in Kerala has been a critical factor for the success of our operations here. Our employee-friendly policies have ensured a conducive industrial relations environment in our units in Kerala”, Koichi Ogata, President of Nitta Gelatin worldwide and a Director of NGIL said in a statement.

The Nitta Gelatin group is among the largest Gelatin producers in the world, catering to the food and pharma industry. The company was founded 103 years ago in Osaka, Japan and its operations in Kerala will complete 50 years in 2025.

The demand for Collagen Peptide is growing worldwide as it significantly helps in promoting joint health and also beauty from within. A variant that helps in the management of diabetes is also expected to be launched shortly. The expanded capacity will be able to successfully cater to this requirement, said Sajiv K. Menon, the Managing Director of NGIL. The project is expected to be commissioned by the middle of next year.

