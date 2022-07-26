Neiman Marcus Group opens global capabilities centre in India

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), the US integrated luxury retailer, has inaugurated its new Global Capabilities Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. The GCC has kicked off with 60 team members working on various aspects of technology at the centre currently. Within a year, NMG expects that the size of the centre to see a 10X growth.

Bob Kupbens, Chief Product and Technology Officer, NMG, told BusinessLine, “The centre will be a key part of our global talent strategy. It will bring new strategic technical talent to our integrated team. Going forward, we will expand the centre to not only include technology functions but also other business service functions across the board from analytics to supply chain, marketing and merchandising.”

The GCC plans to scale to over 500 associates in the next 8 to 10 months joining integrated teams across technology, advanced data analytics and diverse business functions, including finance, legal, HR, and supply chain.

NMG has decided to invest heavily in technology capital over the next few years. “The company is investing more than $500 million to drive sustainable growth through digital commerce to deepen relationships with our customers,” Kupbens added. This is part of strategic roadmap to revolutionise luxury experiences, said the company

The company partnered with ANSR Inc., a US-headquartered firm that helps companies build global teams. Lalit Ahuja, founder and CEO, ANSR, said, “The GCC in Bengaluru will enable NMG to attract the best talent and build advanced capabilities in emerging technologies such as Web3, blockchain, AR/VR, AI and ML.”

NMG is a US integrated luxury retailer that includes Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. With its more than 10,000 associates, it offers its customers the exclusive products from global brand partners. The company delivers products and intelligent services that are powered by investments in data and technology.