NephroPlus sets up 2 dialysis centres in Uzbekistan

NephroPlus has set up two new dialysis centres in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

As per a previously announced contract worth $100 million by the Hyderabad-based company, it has to construct four dialysis centers on a turnkey basis as part of a partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Republic of Uzbekistan.

While the first centre has already been operational in Nukus, Karakalpakstan, today it has announced the opening of two dialysis centres, one each in Urgench and Bogot, Uzbekistan. The company plans to open the fourth centre in Tashkent soon.

“In Uzbekistan, NephroPlus has done construction to commissioning on a turnkey basis and will further introduce Peritoneal Dialysis services, wherein people can obtain dialysis in the comfort of their homes,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said.

It will provide dialysis care to over 1,100 patients in Uzbekistan. For this project, NephroPlus has established a 100 per cent owned local subsidiary to operate the centres.

Gapparov Faruk Abdukaxarovich, PPP Head, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan said: “We are committed to improving the healthcare services in the country through unique and dynamic PPP model wherein, NephroPlus, has been selected through an open competitive bidding process,’‘ according to a release.