Companies

Nestle, under fire over unhealthy products, working on new strategy

Reuters ZURICH | Updated on May 31, 2021

Looking at entire portfolio to make sure products meets nutritional needs: Nestle

Nestle said on Monday it was working on updating its nutrition and health strategy after the Financial Times reported an internal document at the food giant described a large portion of its food and drinks as unhealthy.

The newspaper said it had seen an internal presentation circulated among top executives early this year stating that more than 60 per cent of Nestle's mainstream food and drinks portfolio could not be considered healthy under a "recognised definition of health".

The paper said this assessment applied to about half of Nestle's overall portfolio because categories like medical nutrition, pet food, coffee and infant formula were excluded from the analysis.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said that including these categories would significantly reduce the proportion of products potentially considered unhealthy.

"Given the group’s confectionery, ice cream, and pizza businesses, the real figure for the group based on 2021estimates would be 28 per cent, which is hardly a surprise," he said in a note. He said the report could point to changes in the product portfolio, notably an exit from mainstream confectionary.

Nestle said in a statement it was working on a "company-wide project" to update its nutrition and health strategy and was looking at its entire portfolio to make sure its products helped meet people's nutritional needs.

It said it had reduced sugars and sodium in its products by about 14-15 per cent in the past seven years and would continue to make its products healthier.

Nestle shares were 0.2 per cent higher, broadly in line with the European food sector.

Published on May 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Nestle India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.