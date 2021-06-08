New energy vehicle manufacturer BYD enters competitive European PV market

BYD, a leading Shenzhen-based New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has announced shipping the first 100 European-specification BYD Tang SUVs for customers in Norway, which is part of 1,500 units to be delivered in 2021.

The consignment marks the company’s entry into the competitive European passenger car market, with a product that combines BYD’s latest battery and NEV technology with European design and specifications.

The BYD brand is well established in Scandinavia, and across Europe, as a leading manufacturer of electric buses for the public transport sector.

BYD’s first consignment of passenger cars for Norway also signals the ‘start of the European dream’ for BYD at a strategically important time when sales of NEVs begin to surge in key markets right across Europe.

The first shipment of 100 pure-electric BYD Tang all-wheel-drive SUVs sets sail from the Port of Shanghai, scheduled to arrive at dealerships in Norway towards the end of summer.

The vehicle design represents a combination of ‘Eastern wisdom and Western aesthetics’ blended seamlessly under the expert and world-renowned direction of BYD’s Global Design Director, Wolfgang Egger.

The seven-seat, all-wheel-drive Tang SUV offers ample space for a large family to explore the great outdoors in supreme comfort.

Chief among its new technological features is the new, game-changing and space-saving Blade Battery, boasting performance figures of 0-100 km/h in just 4.6-seconds from its 86.4 kWh battery capacity and a class-leading single-charge range of over 500 km.

“Today is truly the start of the European dream for BYD and our passenger car ambitions. With the new BYD Tang, we have a fantastic new SUV for the Norwegian market, and one we are confident will provide a springboard into markets across Europe,” said BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho.