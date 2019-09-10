Companies

New office-bearers of SIMA

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on September 10, 2019 Published on September 10, 2019

Ashwin Chandran, CMD, Precot Meridian Ltd is the newly- elected Chairman of the Southern India Mills Association for 2019-20, while Ravi Sam, MD of Coimbatore-based Adwaith Textiles Private Ltd and SK Sundararaman, MD, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Dindigul as the Deputy Chairman and Vice-Chairman. Coimbatore-based Precot Meridien Group has textile units in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Chandran is also a member of Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Mumbai and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, New Delhi.

