New Year, New roles

January 1 seems to be an auspicious date for new CEOs to take over. At Coca-Cola India which is trying to “unlock the next phase of growth”, Sanket Ray has moved into his new desk at the company’s Gurgaon HQ. Ray, who was COO for Coca Cola and Mainland China, is from Odisha. At the cola giant’s bottling arm Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, too, the corner office has seen a new face: Neeraj Garg coming in from West Africa to take charge.

New Delhi’s Ispat Bhawan, the Steel Authority of India’s HQ, is seeing sweeping change. The steel ceiling broke as Soma Mondal became the first woman to lead the PSU. The electrical engineer from NIT Rourkela joined the country’s largest steel-maker in 2017 after a stint with aluminum manufacturer Nalco.

Globally, Indians are increasingly making their presence felt. At personal care company L’Oreal, a rejig in key roles has meant that India-born Vismay Sharma is leading its business in the key South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa regions from January 1. The fast tracker who was formerly CEO of L’Oreal UK and Ireland has also joined L’Oreal’s executive committee.