Newgen Software Technologies stock has surged by five per cent, hitting a 52-week high on the NSE, traded at ₹901.05 as of 2:01 p.m.

The company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹68.34 crore as against ₹47.3 crore in December 2022.

Further, the company had reported its revenue from operations for Q3FY24 at ₹323.7 crore as against ₹254.9 crore in Q3FY23, with 27 per cent growth y-o-y.