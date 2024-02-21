State-run NTPC’s green energy arm has signed the land lease agreement with Andhra Pradesh to set up a green hydrogen hub in the state.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday between NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), is for the development of an integrated green hydrogen hub on 1,200 acres of land near Pudimadaka village (Atchutapuram Mandal) in Visakhapatnam.

The Pudimadaka green hydrogen hub aims to create a world-class ecosystem for technologies in the new energy paradigm, such as electrolyser and fuel cell manufacturing, related ancillary industries, incubation, testing facilities, production and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives (green ammonia, green methanol, etc).

The project includes construction of India’s largest green hydrogen production facility of 1,200 tonnes per day (TPD), which will be converted to derivatives of hydrogen such as green ammonia and green methanol, primarily catering to various export markets.

NTPC is India’s largest power utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 74 gigawatts (GW) (including JVs and subsidiaries).

As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully-owned subsidiary has been formed as NGEL, which shall take up renewable energy parks and projects including businesses in the area of green hydrogen, energy storage technologies and Round the Clock (RTC) RE Power.

NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently it has 3.4 GW of installed RE capacity and more than 22 GW under pipeline. NTPC is committed to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s and India’s decarbonisation goals.