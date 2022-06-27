NHEV Working Group suggests identification of battery failure issues, device to monitor fire incidents

The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) on Monday made 12 safety recommendations related to battery swapping and charging infrastructure. The suggestions include identifying battery failure issues as well as monitor problems regarding battery fires through an identification device.

The NHEV organised a meeting of its working group and board members to brainstorm on issues related to ease of doing business and battery safety as well as swapping in electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

The deliberations were attended by National Project Director NHEV Abhijeet Sinha, Niti Aayog Member and Honorary Chair NHEV Knowledge Group V K Saraswat and NHEV Knowledge group & World Economic Forum Member Akhilesh Srivastava. Many key stakeholders from the EV industry also participated in the event, NHEV said in a statement.

“Today NHEV Working Group decided to place these 12 recommendations before the policy think tank and government along with four new short-term pilots announced. Charge Point Operator’s Society today passed the proposal in Its Board Meeting to make central Delhi a model district to address four bottlenecks which shall further be made available to all CPOs of India “ Sinha said.

Recommendations

The Working Group came up with 12 recommendations. Out of these 12 suggestions, four each are related with administrative, regulatory and technical recommendations.

“Four recommendations regarding regulatory aspects were also made. These are identification of battery failure issues, volatile thermal behavior and associated risks with an identification device to understand the root cause of failure, real-time verifiable exchange value for battery swapping, net metering of charging stations from Discoms, and financing (by bank and NBFCs) of only those batteries that meet government standardisation,” it said.

Other suggestions include real time identification of batteries and their current ownership details with Unique Identification (UID), transparency in information exchange to customers regarding EV batteries, components and third-party damage coverage, user discretion regarding sharing their location & privacy, as well as ascertaining the financial stability of battery OEM to ensure the after sales service and assistance during the battering life.

The technical suggestions include provision of black-box like feature to monitor battery systems and identifying the issues that lead to battery failure, mandatory digital connectivity of the battery through e-sim or other means, monitoring the battery performance & recall in case of fault identification, and high accelerated lifetime testing (HALT) for critical battery performance and operating parameters, NHEV said.

EV charging points in Central Delhi

During the event, another meeting was held by the Charge Point operator’s (CPO) society. After the meeting it was announced that 4,000-5,000 EV chargers will be installed at 2,000 locations in the central Delhi district.

The idea is to develop central Delhi as India’s model district for Ease of Doing Business by making E-Mobility infrastructure easily accessible thus facilitating smooth business. The CPO society recommended this to remove the bottlenecks in the E-Mobility sector. The charging points will be installed by Joulepoint at locations like apartment buildings, malls, RWAs and hotels.