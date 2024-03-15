State-run hydro power major NHPC on Friday said that it has bagged a 200 megawatt (MW) capacity solar power project to be set up at the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation’s (GSECL) 1,125 MW RE Park in Khavda.

NHPC will develop the project on a build-own-and-operate basis at a tentative development cost of about ₹847 crore.

e-Reverse auction

The e-reverse auction for the project was conducted by GUVNL on February 2 and the Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued on March 14, NHPC said.

The project was secured at a tariff of ₹2.66 per unit and will be completed in a period of 18 months, it added.

The project will generate about 473 million units (MU) in the first year of commissioning and the cumulative generation from the project over a period of 25 years would be about 10,850 million units.

On March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of NHPC’s 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (Arunachal Pradesh).

The project will annually generate 11,223 MU of hydropower, which is clean and green energy and will be fed into the Northern Grid. The project has a construction period of 108 months and is scheduled to be commissioned in February 2032.

It has the potential of direct employment of 500 people during the construction phase and 300 during operation. Further, the project will provide indirect employment of 5,000 people during construction phase and 500 during operation phase.

